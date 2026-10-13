Valeria Demon Stepanova, an FPV drone operator, was killed on the front lines

Valeria “Demon” Stepanova, a soldier and FPV drone operator, was killed on the front lines while carrying out a combat mission. Her life was cut short by an enemy drone. She is survived by her children.

In August 2026, Valeria publicly spoke out about the sexual harassment and physical abuse she said she had faced while serving in the 118th Separate Territorial Defense Brigade. After making these statements public, she reported receiving threats. She later joined the 432nd Separate Unmanned Systems Regiment.

Olena Oliinyk, the author of the “She Stands” project, emphasized the need for an independent investigation into the circumstances of the soldier’s death and an inquiry into the allegations of violence she had made.

The project emphasized that it does not claim a connection between these events, but calls for the investigation to be brought to a conclusion and for all those found guilty to be held accountable.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda. Life

On August 28, 2025, a funeral service was held in Kropyvnytskyi for the late MiG-29 fighter pilot, Major Serhiy Bondar. He served in the 40th Tactical Aviation Brigade “Ghost of Kyiv” and was the deputy squadron commander.

A farewell ceremony for Ukrainian MiG-29 pilot Maksym Ustymenko was held at St. Michael’s Cathedral and on Independence Square. He was one of those known as the “Ghost of Kyiv” and died while repelling a massive Russian missile and drone attack.

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