Russian attacks in the Donetsk region have claimed the lives of four people; 11 others were wounded

In the Donetsk region, four people were killed and 11 others were wounded as a result of Russian shelling. In Kramatorsk, a Russian FPV drone struck a nine-story residential building, causing a massive fire. The fire also spread to apartments and balconies in another high-rise building.

According to the State Emergency Service, a fire covering an area of about 1,000 square meters broke out after a Russian FPV drone struck the nine-story building. Apartments and balconies caught fire. Rescue workers fought the fire but were forced to suspend their efforts due to safety concerns.

Apartments and balconies also caught fire in another nine-story building. There, the fire was extinguished over an area of 130 square meters.

In addition, two market pavilions caught fire due to Russian shelling. The fire spread over about 100 square meters, but firefighters quickly extinguished it.

On the morning of October 13, firefighters also extinguished a fire in a passenger car. According to preliminary data from the State Emergency Service, there were no fatalities or injuries as a result of these fires.

According to Vadym Filashkin, four people were wounded in Sloviansk as a result of the shelling. Forty-five private homes, a high-rise building, a gas station, a utility building, and nine vehicles were damaged.

In Kramatorsk, one person was wounded. In Yasnogorka, one person was killed and two others were wounded. Two private homes were damaged there.

In Cherkasy, three people were killed and four others were wounded. A Russian strike destroyed a private home.

A two-story house was also damaged in Novodonetsk. In Ocheretine, part of the Oleksandrivka community, a post office and a car were damaged; in Novoandriivka, a private home was damaged; and in Zaparo-Mariivka, a car was damaged.

In total, Russian troops shelled settlements in the Donetsk region 34 times over the past 24 hours. A total of 154 people, including 29 children, were evacuated from frontline areas.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration.

Kharkiv came under attack from Russian “Banderole” missiles, with hits confirmed.

In Ochakiv, Mykolaiv Oblast, a 54-year-old woman was injured as a result of a Russian “Banderole” missile strike. Her condition is stable. A warehouse, four two-story apartment buildings, and one private home were also damaged.

In addition, three people were killed and nine others were wounded as a result of a Russian missile strike on the outskirts of Kharkiv. Details regarding the circumstances of the attack and the condition of the victims have not yet been specified.

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