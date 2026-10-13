A Russian attack destroyed a building at Rivne Humanitarian University

As a result of the Russian attack on October 13, the academic building of Rivne State University of Humanities was almost completely destroyed by fire. Students were in shelters at the time of the strike, but some university staff members were injured.

The building is currently unfit for classes. Due to the aftermath of the attack, the university may switch to remote learning. This was reported by the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine.

“As a result of the enemy attack, a fire broke out in the academic building of Rivne State University of Humanities. According to preliminary data, the Music Arts Department’s premises were almost completely destroyed by fire,” Butenko wrote on social media.

According to him, the fire has been extinguished, and debris is being cleared.

“According to the university, all students were in shelters. There are casualties among the university’s administrative staff,” the minister said.

"The damaged building is unfit for classes and requires reconstruction. Neighboring academic buildings were also damaged; in particular, windows were shattered," Butenko noted.

According to him, the full extent of the damage is still being assessed.

Will there be changes to the academic schedule?

"The university is considering the possibility of switching entirely to distance learning by the end of this week. Going forward, the organization of the educational process will be determined based on available facilities and safe locations," the Minister of Education and Science said.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine and the Rivne Regional Police showed the aftermath of the Russian attack in downtown Rivne.

This was reported by Minister of Education and Science Andriy Butenko.

From the morning of October 12 to the morning of October 13, Russian troops carried out more than 40 strikes on the Sumy region. Thirty settlements in 20 territorial communities came under fire, and two people were injured.

As a reminder, Russia attacked a medical facility in the Khmelnytskyi region, injuring four patients.

We should add that Russian forces attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 10 times during the evening and night, resulting in one casualty.

Kharkiv came under attack from Russian “Bandera” missiles, with hits recorded.

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