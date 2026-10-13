Over the course of two days, Russia struck 19 regions of Ukraine, — Zelenskyy

For two days following U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement of a ceasefire in the energy sector, Ukraine did not carry out any strikes against Russian oil refineries or other energy facilities. At the same time, Russia continued to attack Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure. During this period, 19 regions of the country came under attack.

This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He emphasized that mutual steps and increased international pressure on Moscow are needed to reduce tensions.

According to Zelenskyy, Russian troops continued to shell Ukraine, using various types of weapons.

“From this evening until now, the Russians have attacked Ukraine with more than a hundred different types of weapons: rocket-powered drones, loitering munitions, and ballistic missiles. We managed to shoot down a significant portion of these weapons. But, unfortunately, not all of them,” the head of state said.

As a result of the Russian strike on Kharkiv, a residential building was destroyed, and four people were killed. Another 41 people were wounded in a single evening.

“My condolences go out to all the families and loved ones. A total of 41 people were wounded in a single evening in Kharkiv alone,” Zelenskyy noted.

The president also reported a Russian ballistic missile attack on Kyiv. According to him, five missiles struck civilian infrastructure.

Zelenskyy emphasized that this time, Ukraine did not receive any warning from its partners about the threat of such a strike. He stressed the importance of the timely exchange of intelligence regarding the launches of Russian ballistic missiles.

“Intelligence data on the launch of Russian ballistic missiles helps save lives, and this is one of the most critical issues. It is precisely this that helps prevent deaths when there is a warning about ballistic missiles,” the president stated.

Zelenskyy emphasized that during the two days following Donald Trump’s announcement of a ceasefire, Ukraine did not attack Russian oil refineries or other energy facilities.

At the same time, according to the Ukrainian president, Russia did not cease its strikes on Ukraine’s energy and critical infrastructure.

“But Russia did not heed the American president. During this time, the Russians attacked both our energy facilities and our critical infrastructure and sent absolutely clear signals that they have no intention of refraining from strikes against Ukraine. Over the past two days alone, 19 regions of our country have come under attack,” the statement reads.

The head of state stated that Ukraine remains ready for reciprocal steps aimed at reducing tensions. However, for real de-escalation, in his opinion, it is necessary to increase international pressure on Russia.

Zelenskyy emphasized that the war will end when the aggressor realizes that it can no longer prolong it.

“International pressure on Russia contributes precisely to this—bringing peace closer. But direct or indirect support for Russia, hindering aid to Ukraine, and making it harder to protect lives from ballistic threats—these are things that will definitely not work toward peace. Everyone needs peace. We need a strong America, a strong Europe, and strong partners. Thank you to everyone who is truly helping!” the president concluded.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

As a result of the Russian attack on October 13, the academic building of Rivne State University of Humanities was almost completely destroyed by fire. During the strike, students were in shelters, but some university staff members were injured.

From the morning of October 12 to the morning of October 13, Russian troops carried out more than 40 strikes on the Sumy region. Thirty settlements in 20 territorial communities came under fire, and two people were injured.

As a reminder, Russia attacked a medical facility in the Khmelnytskyi region, injuring four patients.

We should add that Russian forces attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 10 times during the evening and night, and one person was injured.

Kharkiv came under attack from Russian “Bandera” missiles, with hits recorded.

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