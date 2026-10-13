Russia may expand its zone of control along the border in the Kharkiv region

Russian troops may step up their activity in the Velykyi Burluk sector of the Kharkiv region. In particular, the occupiers may attempt to advance toward the village of Anishchyne and expand the territory under their control along the state border.

“We do not expect a rapid escalation, but while there has been a relatively stable lull in the Velykyi Burluk area for some time—compared to our other sectors—there will now be an escalation there; they will now be pushing primarily toward the village of Anishchyne and beyond,” he said.

According to the spokesperson, the Russians in this sector will attempt to penetrate Ukrainian positions and establish a zone of control directly along the border, as their control in the Velykyi Burluk sector is currently sporadic.

“They will most likely try to extend it further and further; they will try to push it along the entire border, not just in certain sections where they managed to gain a foothold earlier,” Tregubov added.

He assured that the Defense Forces are aware of the enemy’s plans and will not allow them to be carried out.

This was reported by Viktor Tregubov, spokesperson for the Joint Forces Operation, during a television broadcast, according to Ukrinform.

Ukraine is shooting down up to 85% of Russia’s jet-powered drones, but there is a significant problem.

From the morning of October 12 to the morning of October 13, Russian troops carried out more than 40 strikes on the Sumy region. Thirty settlements in 20 territorial communities came under fire, and two people were injured.

As a reminder, Russia attacked a medical facility in the Khmelnytskyi region, injuring four patients.

We should add that the Russians attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 10 times during the evening and night, and one person was injured.

Kharkiv came under attack from Russian “Bandera” missiles, with hits confirmed.

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