In Kyiv, debris from a Russian drone fell near a high-rise building

On October 11, debris from a drone was found in a green area near a high-rise residential building in Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi District. Information about the incident was released in a report on the situation in the capital.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this on Telegram.

“In the Holosiivskyi district, debris from a drone fell in a green area near a high-rise building. Preliminary reports indicate no damage or injuries,” the message reads.

Emergency services are already heading to the scene, Klitschko noted.

As a reminder, water service was temporarily disrupted in four districts of Kyiv due to power outages.

Earlier, on October 11, power went out in four districts of Kyiv following an attack by the Russian Federation.

Prior to that, power outage schedules for the Kyiv region on October 11 had been published.

Kyiv residents were also warned about the risk of power and water outages and given advice.

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