Over the past 24 hours, there were 264 combat engagements on the front lines, with the highest number occurring in the Pokrovsk sector

On October 11, 2026, 264 combat engagements were recorded along the front lines. Russian forces carried out 73 airstrikes, dropped 238 guided bombs, deployed nearly 9,000 kamikaze drones, and carried out 2,468 shelling attacks on Ukrainian positions and populated areas.

According to the General Staff, over the past 24 hours, Russian invaders deployed 8,985 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,468 shelling attacks, 51 of which involved multiple-launch rocket systems.

The following settlements in the Sumy region came under enemy fire: Bezsalivka, Korenok, Tovstodubove, Sopych, Ulanove, Malushyne, Rohizne, Kucherivka, Marchyshina Buda, Potapivka, Rivne, Vasylivka, Kruzhok, Starikove, Yastrubshchyna, Senkivka, Iskryskivshchyna, Brusky, Kozache, and Mala Slobidka.

Russian troops also shelled the Liski district, Kamin, and Naberezhne in the Chernihiv region. Mkh and Rivne were hit by airstrikes.

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian aviation, missile forces, and artillery struck areas where enemy personnel were concentrated, as well as an artillery system and a drone launch site.

According to the General Staff, Russia lost another 1,470 servicemen over the past day. Ukrainian defenders also destroyed or disabled:

two tanks;

six armored combat vehicles;

51 artillery systems;

four multiple-launch rocket systems;

two air defense systems;

three ground-based robotic systems;

1,416 unmanned aerial vehicles;

553 vehicles;

three units of specialized equipment.

Situation in the North and Kharkiv Region

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, Russian forces carried out two airstrikes using four guided bombs. The enemy also fired on Ukrainian positions and populated areas 35 times.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, Ukrainian units repelled 11 attacks. Russian troops attempted to advance toward Starytsia, Izbytske, Vovchanski Khutory, Kreidianka, Volokhivske, Buzove, and Dovhenke.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy made 12 attempts to improve its tactical position by conducting assault operations toward Radkivka, Kutkivka, and Kivsharivka.

Fighting in the Donetsk region

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 13 enemy attacks. Russian troops attempted to advance toward Novoye, Zarichne, Kolodyaziv, Lyman, and Dibrova.

In the Sloviansk sector, one attack was recorded near Yampil. In the Kramatorsk sector, Russian troops did not conduct any offensive operations.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the enemy carried out 32 attacks. The invaders advanced in the Kostiantynivka area and toward Novoselivka, Osykove, Mykolaipillia, Novopavlivka, Raiske, Toretsk, Hruzke, Volodymyrivka, and Mayak.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Russian forces carried out 36 attacks, attempting to advance toward Bilozerske, Chernihivka, Novyi Donbas, Vilne, Hannivka, Nikonorivka, Shevchenko, Serhiivka, Svitlyi, Vasylivka, and Novohryshyne.

The Situation in the South

In the Oleksandrivka sector, Russian troops stormed the positions of Ukrainian defenders five times in the direction of Sichneve and Ternove.

In the Huliaipole sector, the occupiers carried out eight attacks, attempting to advance toward Uspishne, Rizdvyanka, Shyroke, and Ternove.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy attacked three times toward Pavlivka and Mali Shcherbaky.

In the Dnipro sector, Russian troops did not carry out any assaults.

In the Volyn and Polissya sectors, no signs of the enemy forming offensive groups were detected, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Total combat losses of Russian troops since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, from February 24, 2022, to October 12, 2026, amount to approximately 1,554,310 personnel.

As a reminder, fighters from the “Timur Special Forces Unit” of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense carried out a counter-sabotage operation in the Zaporizhzhia sector. According to Ukrainian military intelligence, two groups of Russian special forces from the 10th Separate Guards Special Forces Brigade of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces were neutralized during the operation.

Ukrainian defense forces destroyed two Russian military boats carrying personnel. No further details of the operation have been disclosed.

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