Russia attacked western Ukraine with jet-powered drones; there are fatalities in Ivano-Frankivsk

On the night of October 12, Russian forces launched several waves of attacks on Ukraine using rocket-powered drones. In Ivano-Frankivsk, the strike killed three servicemen and damaged an infrastructure facility, an apartment building, and commercial premises.

In the morning, there were reports of an explosion in Lutsk and Russian drones flying over the western regions.

Ivano-Frankivsk

News of the explosions in Ivano-Frankivsk broke around 11:00 p.m. on October 11. Mayor Ruslan Martsinkiv had already posted the first warnings about the threat of a Russian attack around 7:00 p.m. He reported the danger of a drone strike and the possible activation of air defense forces.

Later, Martsinkiv confirmed that the city had been hit and reported damage to an infrastructure facility and a restaurant. Initial reports indicated two dead and one wounded, but it later emerged that three people—all military personnel—had been killed in the attack.

“[The target was] a five-story building—the windows have already been shattered. Also, a store: as you can see, it’s a bakery. The owner is in shock. Unfortunately, two people were killed, and one was hospitalized—wounded as a result of the Moscow enemy’s strike [he later clarified that three people were killed—ed.]. Once again, I urge you not to be outside when the air raid siren sounds, because it’s life-threatening,” the mayor told the city’s residents.

Martynkiv also published photos showing the aftermath of the Russian strike. The photos show damage to the back rooms of the restaurant: shattered windows, damaged equipment, and broken ceiling lights. Other photos show a damaged apartment building.

Svitlana Onyshchuk, head of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Military Administration, confirmed the strike. According to her, an apartment building and a commercial building sustained damage.

Volyn and Rivne Regions

On the night of October 12, monitoring groups reported the movement of Russian drones toward the Kamin-Kashyrskyi and Lutsk districts of Volyn Oblast.

Around 2:56 a.m., reports emerged of drones moving from the direction of Rivne Oblast, specifically near Sarny. During the next wave of attacks, drones were reported over Rivne, Tsuman, and Lutsk.

Around 6:00 a.m., a loud explosion was heard in Lutsk.

As of the time of publication, the reports cited in the original article did not contain any officially released, confirmed data on the consequences of the attack in the Volyn region. Roman Romaniuk, head of the Volyn Regional State Administration, did not report on the consequences of the strike, and there was also no information about the shelling on the page of Andriy Razumovskyi, acting mayor of Lutsk.

The article does not contain any specific official reports on the consequences of the attack in the Rivne region.

Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast

On the night of October 11–12, air raid sirens sounded three times in Kyiv and the surrounding region. The first siren sounded around 10:00 p.m. on October 11, followed by sirens at 5:40 a.m. and 6:54 a.m.

Throughout the night, the Ukrainian Air Force reported that Ukraine was under attack by Russian jet-powered drones. In the morning, there were reports of drones appearing in the Odesa region, specifically near the town of Mayaky.

Around 7:00 a.m., the Air Force also reported drones over the Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, and Rivne regions.

According to the data provided, the previous Russian strike on Ukraine occurred on the afternoon of October 10. Several loud explosions were heard in Kyiv at that time, and later reports emerged that a coastal restaurant in the Obolon district had been hit.

Another wave of Russian attacks took place on October 11. There were also reports of damage to energy infrastructure caused by the strikes.

On the night of October 12, the most tragic consequences among the reported incidents were recorded in Ivano-Frankivsk, where three servicemen were killed. Information regarding the consequences of the attacks in the Volyn and Rivne regions required official clarification.

Overnight, Russian troops attacked Izium in the Kharkiv region with S-8000 “Banderole” loitering munitions. As a result of the strike, one person was injured, and approximately 15 private homes and one apartment building were damaged. Power lines and the internet connection were also damaged.

In Ochakiv, Mykolaiv Oblast, a 54-year-old woman was injured as a result of a Russian “Banderole” missile strike. Her condition is stable. A warehouse, four two-story apartment buildings, and one private home were also damaged.

In addition, three people were killed and nine others were injured as a result of a Russian missile strike on the outskirts of Kharkiv. Details regarding the circumstances of the attack and the condition of the victims have not yet been specified.

Earlier, Russia struck Kharkiv with KAB missiles, resulting in one fatality and several injuries.

On October 11, in the Bohodukhiv district of the Kharkiv region, Russian forces attacked a truck belonging to an agricultural enterprise with a drone. The driver was killed in the strike.

Russia also attacked Kharkiv and nine other settlements in the region, resulting in casualties.

As a reminder, search and rescue operations have been completed in Zaporizhzhia at the site of a Russian strike on a residential building that occurred on October 10. The attack killed 20 people, including four children, and injured 17 others.

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