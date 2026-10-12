Russia launched a Banderole strike on Izyum in the Kharkiv region; there are injuries and damage

Overnight, Russian troops attacked Izyum in the Kharkiv region with S-8000 “Banderole” loitering munitions. As a result of the strike, one person was injured, and approximately 15 private homes and one apartment building were damaged. Power lines and the internet connection were also damaged.

“The enemy struck the city of Izyum, using, according to preliminary data, S-8000 ‘Banderole’ loitering munitions,” the statement said.

According to the Izyum City Military Administration, the impact was recorded on the road surface in the northern part of the city, near a residential area.

As a result of the blast wave and falling debris, approximately 15 private homes and one apartment building were damaged.

In addition, the Russian attack damaged power lines, leaving residents on several streets without electricity. The internet connection was also disrupted.

One person is known to have been injured. The injured person received the necessary medical care.

The Izyum City Military Administration noted that information regarding the consequences of the Russian shelling is still being clarified.

The Izyum City Military Administration reported this on Telegram.

In Ochakiv, Mykolaiv Oblast, a 54-year-old woman was injured as a result of a Russian “Banderole” missile strike. Her condition is stable. A warehouse, four two-story apartment buildings, and one private home were also damaged.

In addition, three people were killed and nine others were injured as a result of a Russian missile strike on the outskirts of Kharkiv. Details regarding the circumstances of the attack and the condition of the victims have not yet been specified.

Earlier, Russia struck Kharkiv with KAB missiles, resulting in one fatality and several injuries.

On October 11, in the Bohodukhiv district of the Kharkiv region, Russian forces attacked a truck belonging to an agricultural enterprise with a drone. The driver was killed in the strike.

Russia also attacked Kharkiv and nine other settlements in the region, resulting in casualties.

As a reminder, search and rescue operations have been completed in Zaporizhzhia at the site of a Russian strike on a residential building that occurred on October 10. The attack killed 20 people, including four children, and injured 17 others.

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