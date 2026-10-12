Russia struck the postal operator's logistics facilities in the Odesa region

Russian troops struck the postal operator’s logistics facilities in the south of the Odesa region. The attack damaged the building’s facade, windows, and equipment. According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.

According to him, the Russian strike damaged the logistics facility and the equipment used in its operations.

Cleanup efforts are underway at the site of the attack. All relevant services are involved in the work.

According to the Odesa Regional State Administration, there were no casualties as a result of the strike.

Oleg Kipper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, reported this on his Telegram channel.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops carried out 817 strikes on 57 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. One person was wounded in Zaporizhzhia as a result of the enemy attack. Additionally, 47 reports were received regarding damage to residential buildings, vehicles, and infrastructure.

On the night of October 12, Russian troops launched several waves of attacks on Ukraine using rocket-powered drones. In Ivano-Frankivsk, three servicemen were killed as a result of the strike, and an infrastructure facility, an apartment building, and commercial premises were damaged.

Overnight, Russian troops attacked Izium in the Kharkiv region with S-8000 “Banderole” loitering munitions. As a result of the strike, one person was injured, and approximately 15 private homes and one apartment building were damaged. Power lines and the internet connection were also damaged.

In Ochakiv, Mykolaiv Oblast, a 54-year-old woman was injured as a result of a Russian “Banderol” missile strike. Her condition is stable. A warehouse, four two-story apartment buildings, and one private home were also damaged.

In addition, three people were killed and nine others were injured as a result of a Russian missile strike on the outskirts of Kharkiv. Details regarding the circumstances of the attack and the condition of the victims have not yet been specified.

Earlier, Russia struck Kharkiv with KAB missiles, resulting in one fatality and several injuries.

On October 11, in the Bohodukhiv district of the Kharkiv region, Russian forces attacked a truck belonging to an agricultural enterprise with a drone. The driver was killed in the strike.

Russia also attacked Kharkiv and nine other settlements in the region, resulting in casualties.

As a reminder, search and rescue operations have been completed in Zaporizhzhia at the site of a Russian strike on a residential building that occurred on October 10. The attack killed 20 people, including four children, and injured 17 others.

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