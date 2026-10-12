The Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated another 1,470 Russian invaders

The total combat losses of Russian forces since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine—from February 24, 2022, to October 12, 2026—amount to approximately 1,554,310 personnel.

Over the past day, the Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated another 1,470 Russian invaders.

According to the General Staff, the Russian army also continues to lose military equipment and weapons. As of October 12, the Russian Federation’s total losses are as follows:

tanks — 12,410 units (+2 in the past 24 hours);

armored combat vehicles — 25,527 (+6);

artillery systems — 51,090 (+51);

multiple launch rocket systems — 2,209 (+4);

air defense systems — 1,703 (+2);

aircraft — 443 (+0);

helicopters — 356 (+0);

ground-based robotic systems — 2,927 (+3);

operational-tactical drones — 559,873 (+1,416);

cruise missiles — 5,126 (+0);

ships and boats — 35 (+0);

submarines — 2 (+0);

Vehicles and tanker trucks — 162,056 (+553);

specialized equipment — 4,818 (+3).

The largest increase in Russian military losses over the past 24 hours was recorded among personnel, operational-tactical-level drones, and vehicles and tankers. Ukrainian forces also destroyed 51 enemy artillery systems.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasizes that the data on Russian troop losses is being refined.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

As a reminder, fighters from the “Timur Special Forces Unit” of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense carried out a counter-sabotage operation in the Zaporizhzhia sector. According to Ukrainian military intelligence, two groups of Russian special forces from the 10th Separate Guards Special Forces Brigade of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces were neutralized during the operation.

Ukrainian defense forces destroyed two Russian military boats carrying personnel. No further details of the operation have been disclosed.

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