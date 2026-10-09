Video: Russia attacked Nova Poshta with drones in the Dnipropetrovsk region
On the evening of October 9, Russian forces attacked the warehouses of the logistics company Nova Poshta twice in the Dniprovskyi District of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.
The enemy strikes caused a fire at the civilian facility. Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, released a video from the scene and reported that no information about casualties had been received so far, and that emergency services were dealing with the aftermath of the shelling.
Source: Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, on Telegram.
On the evening of October 9, explosions were heard twice in Ivano-Frankivsk during a Russian drone attack. Prior to this, the Air Force had warned of a jet-powered UAV flying over the city.
In Kyiv, a logistics center belonging to the “Ranok” publishing house was damaged by Russian shelling.
Russia cynically referred to the massive attack on Ukraine as a “retaliatory strike.”