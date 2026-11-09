A fire broke out in Kharkiv following a strike by a Russian drone; there are casualties

On November 9, a Russian drone attacked the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv. The strike sparked a fire, and at least four people were injured.

“There’s a fire at the scene… We currently know of four people who were injured,” Terekhov wrote on his Telegram channel.

This was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

Russia struck the Kharkiv region with jet-powered drones: a Nova Poshta branch was damaged.

The Kharkiv region remains the main target of Russian attacks along the border.

The Russian army launched a double missile strike on Kharkiv, using “Banderole” missiles. Hits were recorded in the Nemyshlyanskyi and Kyivskyi districts of the city.

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