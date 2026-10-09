On October 9, 195 combat engagements took place along the front lines. Russian forces carried out the most attacks in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka sectors, where Ukrainian defenders continue to repel the offensive. According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the enemy also carried out 61 airstrikes, deployed nearly 4,000 kamikaze drones, and conducted over 1,000 artillery strikes.

As of 10:00 p.m. on October 9, 195 combat engagements were recorded on the front lines. Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops carried out 61 airstrikes and dropped 197 guided bombs. The enemy also deployed 3,902 kamikaze drones and shelled populated areas and Ukrainian military positions 1,138 times.

The Russians were most active in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka sectors. At the same time, fighting continued in other sectors of the front.

Situation in the Slobozhansky and Kupyansk sectors

In the Northern Slobozhansky sector, eight combat engagements took place over the past 24 hours. Russian troops attacked in the areas of Tovstodubove, Mala Slobidka, Bachivske, Doroshivka, Bunyachyne, and Mala Rybitsa.

Ukrainian defenders repelled four attacks. Four more combat engagements were ongoing at the time this report was compiled.

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi sector, the enemy made 13 attempts to storm the positions of the Defense Forces. The attacks took place near Buhaivka, Izbytske, Hrafske, Vovchansk, Varvarivka, and Vodyane.

In the Kupiansk direction, two combat engagements were recorded—near Novoplatonivka and Kolisnykivka. One battle was still ongoing in the evening.

Fighting in the Lyman, Sloviansk, and Kostiantynivka sectors

In the Lyman sector, Russian troops attempted to advance four times in the Novoselivka area. Ukrainian forces repelled three of the enemy’s attempts; another clash was still ongoing at the time of this report.

In the Sloviansk sector, Ukrainian forces repelled Russian troops near Ozerne.

The situation in the Kostiantynivka sector remained tense. Here, the General Staff recorded 15 combat engagements in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Druzhkivka, Novoselivka, Illinivka, and Mykolaipillia. Three attacks were still ongoing at the time of this report’s publication.

There were 19 attacks in the Pokrovsk sector

The Pokrovsk sector remained one of the hottest sections of the front. Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops carried out 19 attacks in the areas of Vilne, Dobropillia, Rodynske, Bilytske, Novyi Donbas, Krasnopodillia, Dorozhne, Mirne, Vasylivka, Serhiivka, Molodetske, and Novopavlivka. Two combat engagements were still ongoing as of 10:00 p.m. According to preliminary estimates by the General Staff, over the past 24 hours on this section of the front, Ukrainian forces eliminated 37 Russian occupiers and wounded eight more.

The Defense Forces also destroyed one vehicle, three pieces of specialized equipment, one electronic warfare station, an ammunition depot, and two Russian troop shelters.

In addition, Ukrainian defenders damaged four vehicles, three pieces of specialized equipment, four drone control centers, and 38 enemy shelters. According to the General Staff, 196 drones of various types were also destroyed or neutralized in this sector.

The Situation in the South

In the Huliaipole sector, Russian troops attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders nine times. Fighting took place in the areas of Rizdvyanka, Dolynka, and Shyroke.

In the Orikhiv sector, Ukrainian units halted an enemy advance near Primorske.

Meanwhile, in the Kramatorsk, Oleksandrivka, and Prydniprovsk sectors, Russian troops did not carry out any offensive operations. According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, no significant changes in the situation were recorded on other sections of the front. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in its evening update.

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