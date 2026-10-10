Zelenskyy Warned of the Threat of New Russian Missile Strikes

In Ukraine, there remains a particular threat of new Russian missile strikes in the coming days. Because of this, the country is in urgent need of additional air defense systems.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that during today’s ballistic missile attack on Kyiv, he spoke by phone with French President Emmanuel Macron. He thanked the French leader for his support.

Ukraine continues to work with international partners to secure additional air defense packages.

Zelenskyy also emphasized the need to increase pressure on Russia and take joint, decisive steps to end the war. Separately, the leaders discussed the challenges associated with the easing of sanctions against Russian petroleum products.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy

On the afternoon of October 10, reports emerged that trains in the capital’s metro system had come to a halt. Telegram channels reported that due to a power outage from external power supply centers, train service and escalator operation in the metro had been temporarily suspended.

Since the night of October 10, Kyiv has been under constant attack by drones operated by Russian terrorists. It has now been reported that debris from a downed drone fell onto a 25-story residential building.

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