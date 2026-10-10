Russia struck a medical facility in Kharkiv; five people were injured

In the Slobidskyi District of Kharkiv, five people were injured as a result of a Russian strike on a medical facility, including a State Emergency Service rescuer.

The attack caused damage to the building and sparked a fire. Rooms on the first through third floors were on fire.

State Emergency Service units extinguished the fire. The rescuer was injured while on duty and received medical attention at the scene.

Earlier, Oleg Synyegubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, reported that four women had been injured as a result of the strike.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Oleg Sinehubov

As a reminder, on the morning of October 10, Russian troops attacked western regions of Ukraine with drones. Explosions were heard in Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk, and air defense forces repelled the air attack.

In the Vinnytsia region, an explosion was heard during an air raid alert on October 9. Prior to this, the Ukrainian Air Force had warned of a jet-powered drone moving from the Odesa region toward the area. There is currently no information on casualties or damage.

On the evening of October 9, Russian forces attacked warehouses belonging to the logistics company Nova Poshta twice in the Dniprovskyi district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

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