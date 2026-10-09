An explosion occurred in the Vinnytsia region during an attack by a jet-powered drone

An explosion was heard in the Vinnytsia region during an air raid alert. Prior to this, the Ukrainian Air Force had warned of a jet-powered drone moving from the Odesa region toward the area. There is currently no information on casualties or damage.

In the evening, an explosion was heard in the Vinnytsia region amid an air raid alert. Prior to this, the military had reported that a jet-powered drone was heading toward the region.

What is known about the explosion in Vinnytsia Oblast

An air raid alert was declared in the Vinnytsia region at 8:20 p.m. Subsequently, the Air Force warned of a jet-powered UAV moving from the Odesa region toward the Vinnytsia region. Initially, the military reported a threat to the Pishchanka area. Later, warnings emerged about the drone moving toward Illintsi, and subsequently toward Vendytsia.

Amid this attack, an explosion was heard in the region. However, there is currently no confirmed information on exactly where it occurred or whether it is directly related to air defense operations. There have also been no reports so far of possible destruction, damage to infrastructure, or casualties. Residents of the Vinnytsia region are urged to remain in shelters until the air raid alert is officially lifted and to follow updates from local authorities and the Ukrainian Air Force. This information comes from the Ukrainian Air Force.

Following the Russian Federation’s strike on the warehouse, the Ranak publishing house is urgently reprinting the destroyed textbooks.

In Kyiv, a Russian airstrike damaged the logistics center of the “Ranok” publishing house.

Russia cynically referred to the massive attack on Ukraine as a “retaliatory strike.”

Read us on