Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticized the agreement between the United States and aggressor state Russia on supplying diesel fuel to the U.S. and global markets. He stated that allowing Russia to sell petroleum products is an investment in the war, which should be ended rather than continued, RMF24 reports.

Trump’s statement on supplies

U.S. President Donald Trump reported a successful conversation with vladimir putin. According to him, the sides agreed that Russia would immediately supply more than 300,000 tonnes of diesel fuel to the U.S. and global markets, another 500,000 tonnes in November, and then a further 1 million tonnes.

Trump also stated that, depending on the technical condition of Russian oil refineries, Moscow could soon supply an additional 3 million tonnes of diesel fuel.

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Ukraine’s reaction and the U.S. position

Zelenskyy stressed that concessions to putin would not bring peace or benefit the civilized world. In his view, Russia will use the opportunity to export diesel fuel to continue terror and treacherous actions. The Ukrainian president also stated the need for real mutual de-escalation in relations with Russia.

U.S. Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz said that the agreement with Moscow does not mean an end to Trump’s efforts to end Russia’s war against Ukraine. According to him, the diesel fuel shortage is linked to the closure of oil refineries in Europe and Ukrainian strikes on Russian enterprises. Waltz also said that the U.S. president had asked Ukrainians to stop such attacks.

RMF24 notes that 300,000 tonnes of diesel fuel is less than the estimated daily consumption of this fuel in the United States, which amounts to about 400,000 tonnes. The outlet also indicates that Russia’s export capacity has decreased significantly, so its ability to fulfill the announced supplies remains unclear.

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