From January through September 2026, the frequency of cancellations of scheduled passenger flights in Russia doubled, and the number of long delays increased by an average of 2.2 times. During this period, more than 7.6 million passengers waited for their flights for over three hours—2.5 times more than during the same period in 2025.

The number of flights delayed by more than an hour increased 1.7-fold—to 128,000. In 77,000 cases, passengers waited at least two hours. The number of delays of three hours or more increased 2.2-fold—to 51,000—and those of four hours or more increased 2.4-fold—to 36,000.

At the same time, the share of flights that departed with a delay of no more than 15 minutes decreased from 57% to 52%.

AlfaStrakhovanie attributes the deterioration in performance to restrictions on airport operations due to the threat of attacks by Ukrainian drones. According to the publication, since late April, the “Kilim” plan has been implemented almost daily in the southern and central regions of Russia.

Following strikes on oil refineries in Russia, demand for electric vehicles has surged.

The Moscow oil refinery completely halted oil processing following a strike by Ukrainian drones.

On the night of September 20, Moscow and the Moscow region came under a massive drone attack. One of the strikes hit the Gazpromneft-MNPZ oil refinery in the Kapotnya district, after which a fire broke out at the facility.

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