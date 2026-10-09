Russian strikes have destroyed more than 300 Ukrainian gas stations in the past six months, according to Shmyhal

Over the past six months, Russian attacks have destroyed more than 300 gas stations in Ukraine.

In recent months, gas stations have become one of the main targets of Russian strikes on civilian infrastructure.

Russian forces are carrying out numerous strikes on gas stations, particularly in Kyiv, Dnipro, Kharkiv, and surrounding areas. Faced with the threat of new attacks, gas station operators are strengthening the protection of their facilities in an effort to keep them operational and prevent a potential fuel shortage this winter.

To enhance security, gas station operators are installing protective barriers made of sandbags and concrete shelters. These measures are intended to help mitigate the effects of shelling and ensure an uninterrupted supply of fuel.

In recent weeks, Russian strikes have damaged at least six gas stations belonging to the state-owned company Ukrnafta in Kyiv.

In total, according to Denys Shmyhal, more than 300 Ukrainian gas stations have been destroyed over the past six months as a result of Russian attacks. Strengthening the protection of fuel infrastructure is one of the measures aimed at maintaining access to fuel ahead of the winter season.

Reuters reported this, citing Ukrainian Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Recently, Russian troops launched another strike against the infrastructure of the Austrian gas station chain Amic Energy in Ukraine, once again hitting an oil depot that had already been damaged at the start of the full-scale invasion.

As a reminder, a gas station and a facility were damaged as a result of a Russian attack on the Poltava region.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, an “Ukrnafta” gas station complex was damaged as a result of attacks by Russian troops. Russian FPV drones attacked the facility twice.

Read us on