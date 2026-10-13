The SBU detained a suspect in the Dnipropetrovsk region who is accused of coordinating Russian strikes

The SBU’s Counterintelligence Service detained a woman in the Dnipropetrovsk region who is suspected of directing Russian missile and drone attacks on defense facilities and volunteer centers. According to the investigation, she also gathered information about the consequences of previous shelling in the region.

According to the SBU, the suspect passed information to the Russian side about military and volunteer facilities in Dnipro and the surrounding region. These organizations, in particular, supply equipment to Ukrainian defenders.

According to the case file, the woman is originally from the Donetsk region. In September 2025, she moved to the Dnipropetrovsk region, where she later came to the attention of Russian intelligence agencies through acquaintances from the temporarily occupied territory in eastern Ukraine.

After being recruited, the suspect traveled around the area on foot or by public transportation. She took photographs and videos of facilities that, in her opinion, could be used by the Ukrainian military.

In addition, the woman documented the aftermath of previous Russian shelling in order to later pass this information on to her handlers in Russia.

SBU officers documented the suspect’s activities and detained her at her place of residence. During a search, law enforcement officers seized a smartphone containing evidence of alleged collaboration with the enemy. SBU investigators informed the woman that she is suspected of violating Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—treason committed under martial law.

The suspect is currently being held in custody without the right to bail. If found guilty, she faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Source: SBU

Earlier in Kropyvnytskyi, a man was detained following grenade explosions and gunfire.

The SBU also detained a GRU agent who was coordinating Russian strikes in the Sloviansk area.

Prior to that, the SBU exposed an FSB spy ring that was coordinating strikes on Kramatorsk.

In Izmail, a Russian agent who was planning a terrorist attack was exposed.

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