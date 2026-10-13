A warehouse in the Bucha district of the Kyiv region caught fire during a drone attack

On October 13, during a Russian drone attack in the Bucha district of Kyiv Oblast, a large-scale fire broke out at a warehouse facility. The fire may have been caused by a drone strike or falling debris from a drone.

This was reported by the Kyiv Regional Military Administration (KRMA).

“Rescue workers and specialized equipment are on the scene. Units of the State Emergency Service are involved in extinguishing the fire,” the statement said.

According to preliminary data from regional authorities, there are no fatalities or injuries.

From the morning of October 12 to the morning of October 13, Russian troops carried out more than 40 strikes on the Sumy region. Thirty settlements in 20 territorial communities came under fire, and two people were injured.

As a reminder, Russia attacked a medical facility in the Khmelnytskyi region, injuring four patients.

Additionally, Russian forces attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 10 times during the evening and night, resulting in one casualty.

Kharkiv came under attack from Russian “Bandera” missiles, with hits recorded.

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