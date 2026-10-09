Over the course of two days, Russia attacked two DTEK energy facilities in the Dnipropetrovsk region; damage has been reported

Over the course of two days, Russian troops attacked two DTEK energy facilities in the Dnipropetrovsk region. The occupiers used attack drones, including a jet-powered drone, to carry out the strikes. Despite damage to the infrastructure, none of the employees were injured.

On the evening of October 8, Russian “Shahed”-type drones attacked one of the facilities belonging to DTEK Dniprovskyi Power Grids.

On the morning of October 9, another energy facility came under attack. This time, Russian forces used a jet-powered drone.

The attack damaged power equipment and caused a fire at the facility. However, none of the employees were injured.

The company emphasized that, despite constant Russian shelling, energy workers continue to do everything possible to ensure electricity supply to Ukrainian households.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the Ukrainian power grid had sustained significant damage as a result of Russian attacks.

According to him, repair crews are working around the clock to restore damaged power grids and power transmission facilities.

In addition, Ukraine has renewed its requests to international partners for additional energy equipment and air defense systems.

This was reported by DTEK.

On October 9, Russian troops struck the suburbs of Kharkiv using “Banderole”-type drones. A sewing workshop and a cemetery were hit, and three people were injured.

Russia attacked the Mykolaiv region, injuring two young children.

In Kharkiv, a Russian missile struck a production facility belonging to Mangelo, a women’s outerwear brand. The attack, which occurred several days ago, resulted in fatalities and numerous injuries.

As a reminder, three women were injured as a result of a Russian strike on the outskirts of Kharkiv.

Russian forces have taken control of the road from Zolochiv to Derhachi.

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