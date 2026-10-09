A soldier from the interceptor battery with the call sign “Miami,” serving in the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade named after Ataman Ivan Sirko, shot down a Russian Supercam reconnaissance drone at an altitude of 5,500 meters.

During his time with the unit, the soldier has successfully intercepted 39 enemy UAVs, including “Shaheds,” “Gerberas,” “Lancets,” ZALAs, Supercams, and “Italmas.” According to the soldier, ZALA drones are the most difficult targets to take down due to their ability to maneuver and evade as the interceptor approaches.

Source: 92nd Separate Assault Brigade.

The “Sova” crew of the 121st Separate Territorial Defense Brigade destroyed 25 Russian military aerial targets in 30 hours of combat operations. Ukrainian pilots used STING interceptor drones to locate and shoot down enemy drones in mid-air.

A Ukrainian Mirage 2000-5F shot down a Russian “Banderol” missile for the first time.

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