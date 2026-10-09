Russia Wants to Raise the Maximum Age for Military Service for Women

A bill has been introduced in Russia that would raise the maximum age for military service for women from 45 to 50.

The bill also proposes raising the age limit for remaining in the reserves. For female officers, the plan is to raise it from 50 to 55 years, and for women with other military ranks—from 45 to 50 years.

The authors of the bill attribute the initiative to the circumstances of the Russian-Ukrainian war. According to them, a significant portion of the personnel in medical units consists of female service members, particularly those reaching the maximum age for service.

The explanatory note also states that current age restrictions do not always allow female service members to serve the required length of service to qualify for a pension and other social support measures.

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