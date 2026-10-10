Overnight, the Russian military attacked Ukraine with 160 strike drones

On the night of October 9–10, Russia attacked Ukraine with 160 strike drones, including 110 Shahed jet drones. Russian forces also deployed “Gerbera” drones and “Parody” decoy drones. Air defense forces shot down or neutralized 117 enemy UAVs.

The air attack was repelled by the Ukrainian Air Force, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense forces had shot down or neutralized 117 enemy UAVs, including Shahed-type UAVs (82 of which were jet-powered), Gerbera drones, and other types of drones.

However, enemy airstrikes were recorded at 14 locations, and debris from downed UAVs was found at 10 locations.

“The attack is ongoing; there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety guidelines!” reports the Ukrainian Air Force Command.

As a reminder, on the morning of October 10, Russian terrorist forces attacked Zaporizhzhia several times with guided aerial bombs. The strike damaged a five-story residential building, causing the second-floor structure to collapse.

On the morning of October 10, Russian forces attacked western regions of Ukraine with drones. Explosions were heard in Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk, and air defense forces repelled the air attack.

In the Vinnytsia region, an explosion was heard during an air raid alert on October 9. Prior to this, the Ukrainian Air Force had warned of a jet-powered drone moving from the Odesa region toward the area. There is currently no information on casualties or damage.



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