An explosion was heard in Odesa following a threat of a Russian drone attack

An explosion was heard in Odesa on the afternoon of October 9 amid fears of a Russian drone attack. The air raid alert in the Odesa region lasted about half an hour.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, a Russian jet drone was heading toward Odesa. At approximately 4:19 p.m., an explosion was heard in the city.

Six minutes later, the air raid alert was lifted in the area. At that time, local authorities had not provided any information about the possible consequences of the attack.

Following the Russian strike on the warehouse, the Ranok publishing house is urgently reprinting the destroyed textbooks.

In Kyiv, a Russian shelling damaged the logistics center of the “Ranok” publishing house.

In Russia, the massive attack on Ukraine was cynically called a retaliatory strike.

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