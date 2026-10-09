In Zaporizhzhia, an airstrike destroyed the office of the Proliska humanitarian mission

On the morning of October 9, Russian troops launched a massive attack on Zaporizhzhia with guided bombs. The shelling lasted about an hour, and the office of the “Proliska—Zaporizhzhia” humanitarian mission sustained significant damage.

Iryna Moschenko, head of the “Proliska” Humanitarian Mission in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, reported this from the scene.

“This morning, Russian troops carried out a massive attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia. It lasted from 5:00 to 6:00 a.m. One of the impact sites was the courtyard of a high-rise building where the office of our ‘Proliska’ humanitarian mission is located. We are just 80 meters away from the impact site. Our organization’s property has been completely destroyed; offices, windows, and equipment have been damaged. We’re assessing the extent of the damage and cleaning everything up,” she said.

Despite the damage to the office, two teams from the humanitarian mission are working at the impact sites today. As the volunteers say, their first priority is to help people, and then they will help themselves.

Source: Ukrinform

Russia attacked the Mykolaiv region; two young children were injured.

In Kharkiv, a Russian missile struck a production facility belonging to Mangelo, a women’s outerwear brand. The attack, which occurred several days ago, resulted in fatalities and numerous injuries.

As a reminder, three women were injured in a Russian strike on the outskirts of Kharkiv.

Russian forces have taken the road from Zolochiv to Derhachi under fire control.

Read us on