On October 9, Russian troops attacked a livestock farm in the Chuhuiv District of Kharkiv Oblast. The strike destroyed the farm buildings and killed more than 30 cows.

This was reported on Telegram by Oleksandr Gusarov, head of the Pechenizh community.

“This morning, around 8:40 a.m., the enemy barbarically struck one of the livestock enterprises in our community with guided aerial bombs. As a result of the enemy attack, the buildings of the livestock complex were destroyed. These monsters killed more than 30 cows—defenseless animals who fell victim to Russian terror,” the post reads.

https://cdn-cabinet.ua.news/uploads/images/img-3163.mp4

Gusarov emphasized that years of effort have been destroyed.

https://cdn-cabinet.ua.news/uploads/images/img-3162.mp4

“This is yet another blow to those who, despite the war, continue to work on their native land,” the community leader noted.

https://cdn-cabinet.ua.news/uploads/images/img-3161.mp4

Russia attacked the Mykolaiv region, injuring two young children.

In Kharkiv, a Russian missile struck a production facility belonging to the women’s outerwear brand Mangelo. The attack, which occurred several days ago, resulted in fatalities and numerous injuries.

As a reminder, three women were injured in a Russian strike on the outskirts of Kharkiv.

Russian forces have taken the road from Zolochiv to Derhachi under fire control.

On October 8, 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the “Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat” oil refinery complex in the city of Salavat, Republic of Bashkortostan, Russian Federation. A fire subsequently broke out on the plant’s premises.

As a reminder, over the past day, Russian invaders suffered 1,520 casualties. Additionally, one tank, five armored combat vehicles, and 73

Read us on