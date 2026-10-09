A 19-year-old woman from Kyiv was sentenced to 15 years in prison for passing information about the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the energy sector to the enemy

In Kyiv, a 19-year-old Ukrainian citizen was convicted of treason under martial law. According to the case file, she passed information to the enemy about energy facilities, the railway, and the movements of the Defense Forces. The court sentenced her to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

According to the case file, the defendant established contact via Telegram with a representative of the aggressor state and agreed, in exchange for monetary compensation, to carry out tasks in the interests of the Russian Federation. In October 2025, she photographed an electrical substation in Kyiv and sent the images to her Russian handler.

“Subsequently, following his instructions, she traveled to the Odesa region, where she gathered information about the railway infrastructure. In particular, she filmed a freight train in motion, took a screenshot of the area, marked the train’s direction of travel, and transmitted this data to a representative of the Russian Federation. In January 2026, she set up another observation post in the Chernihiv region. She connected her cell phone to a power bank to ensure uninterrupted operation, installed remote-access applications, and set up a live stream of the section of road along which personnel and military equipment of the Ukrainian Defense Forces regularly traveled,” the prosecutor’s office stated in a press release.

The information gathered by the 19-year-old citizen concerned critical infrastructure and railway infrastructure, traffic, as well as the routes used by Ukrainian military personnel and equipment. These actions were classified as providing assistance to a representative of a foreign state in carrying out subversive activities against Ukraine.

During the trial, the defendant fully admitted her guilt.

Following the trial, the court found her guilty under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—treason committed under martial law. She was sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Source: Kyiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office

As a reminder, the SBU exposed a Kyiv resident who disclosed the capital’s air defense positions on social media.

Earlier, the SBU exposed an FSB agent who had enlisted in an elite brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Airborne Forces.

Additionally, a 51-year-old resident of the Odesa region was sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property for treason.

Law enforcement officers detained a military officer suspected of working for the Russian FSB. According to the case file, the man was gathering data on defense and critical infrastructure facilities to coordinate massive strikes on Kyiv on September 21–24.

As a reminder, a Russian spy network was uncovered in the Kharkiv region, and four members were taken into custody.

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