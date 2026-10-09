Three women were injured in a Russian strike on the outskirts of Kharkiv

On the morning of October 9, Russian troops launched an attack on the suburbs of Kharkiv. Three women were injured as a result of the attack.

“The enemy attacked the outskirts of Kharkiv. Preliminary reports indicate there are casualties. Medical teams are already on the scene. We are investigating the circumstances,” Sinyegubov said.

No further information regarding the enemy attack is available at this time.

Update

According to the Regional Military Administration, it is currently known that three women were injured in the suburbs of Kharkiv. They are receiving the necessary medical care.

Emergency services continue to work at the site of the strike.

This was reported on Telegram by Oleg Sinehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration.



The Russians have taken the road from Zolochiv to Derhachi under fire control.

On October 8, 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the “Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat” oil refinery complex in the city of Salavat, Republic of Bashkortostan, Russian Federation. A fire subsequently broke out on the facility’s grounds.

As a reminder, over the past 24 hours, Russian invaders suffered 1,520 casualties. Additionally, one tank, five armored combat vehicles, and 73 artillery systems were destroyed.





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