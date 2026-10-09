Video 6: Drones Struck the Ukhta Oil Refinery in Russia

On the night of October 8, according to reports from local residents, drones attacked the Ukhta Oil Refinery in the city of Ukhta, Komi Republic. The facility is owned by the Russian oil company Lukoil and is one of the oil refining facilities in northwestern Russia.

The Ukhta Oil Refinery is part of PJSC Lukoil and is located in the central part of the Komi Republic.

The facility has been in operation since 1934 and became part of Lukoil in 1999.

The refinery processes crude oil, including a blend of crude from fields in the Komi Republic. Its products include automotive gasoline, diesel fuel, fuel oil, and vacuum gas oil.

According to previously released data, in 2025 the facility processed approximately 3 million metric tons of crude oil, accounting for about 1.1% of Russia’s total crude oil processing volume.

In February 2026, the Ukhta Oil Refinery was also attacked by drones. A fire broke out on the refinery’s premises at that time. According to reports, the strike damaged the primary oil refining unit, leading to a temporary suspension of operations for the relevant equipment.

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Local Telegram channels are reporting this.

The day before, the “Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat” facility in Bashkortostan—one of Russia’s largest oil refining and petrochemical complexes—was attacked. According to OSINT channels, a fire broke out in the area around the facility.

In Russia’s Voronezh region on October 7, several settlements were left without power following a drone attack.

As a reminder, crews from the 429th Separate “ACHILLES” Unmanned Systems Brigade and the 9th Unmanned Systems Forces Brigade jointly struck a Russian UAV workshop in the occupied town of Novoyegorivka in the Kharkiv region. According to the Ukrainian military, “Anubis” drones were used in the strike. A logistics depot belonging to the Russian Federation’s 27th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade was also targeted.

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