Russia attacked the Epicenter shopping center near Chernihiv, causing a fire

On the night of October 9, Russian troops struck the “Epicenter” shopping center in an area adjacent to Chernihiv. A fire broke out in the central part of the building and spread to the roof.

The enemy strike was recorded after 3:00 a.m. The target was a facility located outside the Chernihiv city territorial community, in the surrounding area.

A “Suspilne” correspondent at the scene reported that a Russian drone struck the “Epicenter” shopping center building.

The fire broke out in the central part of the building and spread to the roof. Rescue teams are on the scene working to extinguish the fire.

In addition, windows in high-rise residential buildings in Chernihiv were damaged as a result of the nighttime attack.

This was reported by the Chernihiv City Council on Telegram.

In Ivano-Frankivsk, rescue workers extinguished fires that broke out following a nighttime attack by Russian forces.

One person was killed in Ivano-Frankivsk as a result of the nighttime attack. During the airstrike, air defense forces repelled the attack, and a fire broke out in the city after debris from a drone fell.

As a reminder, an air raid alert was issued in Kyiv and several regions due to the threat of UAVs.

In Sofiivska Borshchahivka, a house burned down following an attack by Russian forces.

Cleanup efforts following the attack are ongoing. All necessary emergency services are on the scene. This was reported by Oleksandr Medvid, acting head of the Borshchahivka village council.

A Russian strike on Kramatorsk claimed the lives of 30 people, according to Zelenskyy.

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