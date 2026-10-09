Russia Has Doubled the Number of Antenna Elements on the Shahid Systems — Flash

Russian troops have begun using a new type of shielded satellite navigation antenna with 32 elements—instead of the previous 16—on their Shahed attack drones. This could make it more difficult to counter the drones using electronic warfare (EW) measures.

This was reported by technology expert Serhiy Beskrestnov, known by the call sign “Flash.”

According to him, Ukrainian specialists are detecting the new antennas on the “Shaheds” attacking Kyiv. Such systems are designed to protect satellite navigation from interference created by Ukrainian EW systems.

Beskrestnov explained that Russian drones can navigate to their targets using satellite navigation, specifically GPS, or via radio control by an operator using a MESH modem. To counter this guidance, the Ukrainian military is creating jamming signals on the relevant frequencies.

According to the expert, CRPA antennas help suppress jamming signals. Increasing the number of elements from 16 to 32 expands these systems’ ability to counter the effects of electronic warfare.

“Flash” noted that this creates additional challenges for the Ukrainian defense: it is easier for the enemy to increase the number of elements on the antenna than it is for Ukraine to increase the number of deployment sites for electronic warfare systems.

Source: his social media accounts

On the morning of October 3, Russian troops struck the North Bridge in Kyiv. Prior to this, a series of explosions rocked the capital amid an air raid alert and the threat of an attack by strike drones.

Russian troops may be using hidden radio repeaters in Kyiv to guide Shahed attack drones immediately before they strike their targets.

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