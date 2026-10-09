A Russian jet drone attacked infrastructure in Kryvyi Rih

A Russian Shahed-type jet-powered drone struck an infrastructure facility in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

The attack was reported by Oleksandr Vilkul, chairman of the city’s Defense Council. No information on the consequences of the strike has been released yet.

Source: Oleksandr Vilkul, Telegram

Following the Russian Federation’s strike on a warehouse, the Ranok publishing house is urgently reprinting the destroyed textbooks.

In Kyiv, a Russian shelling damaged the logistics center of the “Ranok” publishing house.

Russia cynically called the massive attack on Ukraine a “retaliatory strike.”

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