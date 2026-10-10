In Miami, United States, representatives of the United States, Europe, Ukraine and NATO held talks on de-escalating and ending the war of the Russian Federation — an aggressor state — against Ukraine. Anadolu Agency reported this, citing US special envoy Steve Witkoff.

Preparing for winter and security guarantees

According to Witkoff, the participants discussed short-term measures to prepare for winter, including energy resilience and grain exports. They also discussed security guarantees and long-term security arrangements for Ukraine and Europe to prevent future conflicts.

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Support for Ukraine’s post-war reconstruction and its economic development, including accession to the European Union, was a separate topic.

Further US contacts with Russia

Witkoff described the exchange of views as productive and said it helped identify areas for further work ahead of the next US contacts with Russia. The participants also reaffirmed their shared commitment to continuing diplomatic efforts toward a lasting peace that is to strengthen security and create opportunities for long-term stability and prosperity.

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