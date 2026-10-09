Russian intelligence agencies have stepped up their efforts to gather information and recruit residents of frontline cities in the Donetsk region using special chatbots. Hostile sources are spreading calls to residents of Kramatorsk, Sloviansk, Dobropillia, and Druzhkivka to travel to the temporarily occupied city of Donetsk under the pretext of being provided with housing.

Law enforcement officials emphasize that this is yet another trap designed to collect personal data and recruit citizens to carry out sabotage operations against Ukraine. Citizens are urged to use only official evacuation channels organized by the Ukrainian authorities and to avoid any contact with enemy sources.

Source: CPD.

Russian propaganda is spreading videos created using artificial intelligence in which characters from popular cartoons kill Ukrainians. Among the characters used in these videos are characters from “Masha and the Bear,” “Fixiki,” and other animated series. The Center for Countering Disinformation warns that Russia is using this method to spread hatred toward Ukrainians and justify violence.

In Russia and in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, the Kremlin is establishing a system of total digital surveillance of schoolchildren under the guise of “ensuring security.” Educational institutions are effectively being turned into structures through which Russian law enforcement agencies can monitor children and collect information about them. According to the Center for Policy and Democracy (CPD), Russian authorities are compiling detailed dossiers on children using video surveillance cameras, school online platforms, and constant monitoring of students’ activity on social media.

Read us on