Klim Liiv, a former Major League basketball player, was killed on the front lines

Former Ukrainian basketball player Klym Liiv, who played in the Premier League and worked as a youth coach, was killed in the war. Shortly before his death, he received a state award.

Klim Liiv dedicated more than 20 years to basketball. He played for Lviv Polytechnic, BC Kyiv, Sarny, Self Made, and Push Team. As a member of the “Bears” team, he won the Ukrainian championship three times in the All-Ukrainian Youth Basketball League.

After retiring from competitive play, Liiv worked as a youth coach. In recent years, he defended Ukraine with a weapon in his hands.

“He loved this life and always made the most of it,” Medvedenko wrote, expressing his sorrow over the death of his colleague.

Source: Stanislav Medvedenko.

On August 28, 2025, a funeral service was held in Kropyvnytskyi for the fallen MiG-29 fighter pilot, Major Serhiy Bondar. He served in the 40th Tactical Aviation Brigade “Ghost of Kyiv” and was the deputy squadron commander.

A farewell ceremony for Ukrainian MiG-29 pilot Maksym Ustymenko was held at St. Michael’s Cathedral and on Independence Square. He was one of those known as the “Ghost of Kyiv” and died while repelling a massive Russian missile and drone attack.

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