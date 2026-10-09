Over the past 24 hours, 211 combat engagements took place along the front lines. Among the sectors mentioned, Russian troops carried out the highest number of attacks in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole sectors—16 assaults in each.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past day, Russian troops carried out 83 airstrikes, during which they dropped 243 guided bombs. In addition, the invaders deployed 9,987 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,444 shelling attacks on populated areas and Ukrainian military positions, including 19 using multiple launch rocket systems.

The following settlements in the Sumy region came under enemy fire: Bezsalivka, Korenok, Tovstodubove, Sopych, Ulanove, Malushyne, Neskuchne, Seredyna-Buda, Volfyne, Rohizne, Ryzhivka, Kucherivka, Prohres, Hirky, Vovkivka, Studenok, and Kozache.

In the Chernihiv region, Klyusi, Lisivshchyna, and Kryvusha came under Russian fire. In addition, Hasychivka was struck by an airstrike.

At the same time, over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Defense Forces’ air force, missile forces, and artillery struck four areas where enemy personnel were concentrated, one location where military equipment was gathered, two artillery systems, and two other key Russian military targets.

Situation in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk Directions

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces carried out one assault operation and fired on Ukrainian military positions and populated areas 30 times. Two of these attacks involved the use of multiple-launch rocket systems.

Southern Slobozhansky Sector

Ukrainian units repelled five enemy attacks. Russian invaders attempted to advance toward Izbytske, Ternova, Vilcha, and Rybalchyne.

Kupiansk Sector

Russian troops attempted to improve their positions eight times. The enemy carried out assault operations in the directions of Radkivka, Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, and Myrovyi.

Lymansk Direction

Ukrainian defense forces repelled eight enemy attempts to breach Ukrainian defenses. The occupiers attacked in the directions of Novosergiivka, Novoselivka, Stavky, and Lyman.

Sloviansk Sector

Russian troops carried out two attacks in the Ozerne and Lyman areas.

Kramatorsk Sector

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russian troops did not conduct any assault operations in the Kramatorsk sector over the past day.

Kostiantynivka Sector

Twelve attacks by Russian troops were recorded on this section of the front. The invaders conducted offensive operations in the Kostiantynivka area, as well as in the directions of Kindrativka, Novoselivka, Toretsk, Stepiv, and Rozkishne.

Pokrovsk Sector

Russian troops carried out 16 attacks in the Pokrovsk direction. The occupiers attempted to advance toward Vilne, Svitle, Dobropillia, Krasnopodillia, Serhiivka, and Molodetske.

Oleksandrivka Sector

The enemy stormed Ukrainian positions twice in the directions of Voronoye and Zaporizhzhia.

Hulyaypil Sector

According to updated information, Russian occupiers attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders 16 times.

The enemy attempted to advance in the directions of Rybne, Zlagoda, Ternuvate, Kosivtseve, Rivne, Verkhnia Tersa, Vozdvizhivka, and Kopaniv.

Orihiv Direction

Russian troops attempted to attack Ukrainian positions twice in the directions of Novopavlivka and Plavni.

Dnipro Sector

In the Dnipro sector, Russian troops did not carry out any assault operations over the past 24 hours.

Thus, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, Russian troops continued intensive attacks on various sections of the front, using aircraft, guided bombs, drones, and artillery. Ukrainian defenders repelled the assaults and struck enemy forces and targets.

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian army lost another 1,710 soldiers, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported. Ukrainian defenders continue to inflict casualties on the occupying forces on the front lines.

As a reminder, a nighttime attack by Russia on Ivano-Frankivsk claimed one life.

Kyiv and several regions were placed on air raid alert due to the threat of UAVs.

In Sofiivska Borshchahivka, a house burned down following a Russian attack.

Cleanup efforts following the attack are ongoing. All necessary emergency services are on the scene. This was reported by Oleksandr Medvid, acting head of the Borshchahivka village council.

A Russian strike on Kramatorsk claimed the lives of 30 people, according to Zelenskyy.

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