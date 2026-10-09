A nighttime attack by Russia on Odesa damaged infrastructure and a residential building

Overnight, Russian troops attacked infrastructure in Odesa. The blast wave damaged the facade and windows of a high-rise building.

According to him, there were no casualties. Utility workers quickly sealed the holes and cleaned up the area.

Serhiy Lysak, head of the city’s military administration, reported this on Telegram.

On the morning of Friday, October 9, Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia. One person was killed in the shelling, and there were also injuries.

As a reminder, Russia has modernized the Geran-4 drone, equipping it with new navigation systems and a warhead.

The Russians carried out 172 attacks over the past 24 hours: the Pokrovsk direction remains the hottest spot.

Over the past 24 hours, there were 185 combat engagements on the front lines, and the enemy used 156 guided bombs, according to the General Staff.

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