On October 9, Russian troops attacked three districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 40 times. The shelling resulted in one fatality and damage to residential buildings, businesses, and infrastructure. Emergency responders extinguished all fires caused by the Russian strikes.

The Kryvyi Rih, Nikopol, and Synelnykove districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region came under Russian fire. In the Kryvyi Rih district, Russian troops damaged an infrastructure facility and private residential buildings. The State Emergency Service report did not provide information on any fatalities or injuries in this district. In the Nikopol district, apartment buildings and private homes were damaged as a result of the shelling. Businesses and one infrastructure facility were also damaged.

One person was killed in the Synelnykivsky district

The consequences of the Russian strikes were most severe in the Synelnykivsky district. The Zaytsevska and Petropavlivska communities came under fire. One person was killed there. In addition, an agricultural enterprise and infrastructure facilities in the district were damaged. The strikes caused damage to both residential buildings in other districts of the region and businesses that support local communities.

Fires broke out at the sites following the shelling. Emergency responders quickly responded to the calls and extinguished all the fires. Thus, in a single day, Russian forces carried out nearly 40 strikes across three districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region. The attacks claimed one life and resulted in damage to homes, businesses, and infrastructure. The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on the consequences of the attacks.

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