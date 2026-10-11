Another 460 kg of food was delivered by drones to the frontline town of Beryslav, according to the Regional Military Administration

On the night of Saturday, October 11, Ukrainian military personnel delivered another 460 kilograms of food to the frontline town of Beryslav in the Kherson region using drones. The humanitarian mission was carried out to help local residents who remain in the city despite the danger.

“Together with our defenders, we are continuing humanitarian missions to the frontline town of Beryslav. Last night, soldiers from the ‘Bolgarichi’ unit of the National Guard’s 11th Brigade used drones to deliver another 460 kilograms of food to the city. This aid is vital for the people who remain in Beryslav,” Prokudin noted.

For the third day in a row, the Ukrainian military has been delivering food to residents of frontline Beryslav using drones. This method makes it possible to deliver essential supplies to people who remain in the city despite the danger.

Ukrainian defenders are involved in these humanitarian missions, including soldiers from the “Bolgarichi” unit of the 11th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine.

This was reported by Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

As a reminder, on October 11 in the Bohodukhiv district of the Kharkiv region, Russian forces attacked a truck belonging to an agricultural enterprise with a drone. The driver was killed in the strike.

Earlier, Russia attacked Kharkiv and nine settlements in the region; there are casualties.

As a reminder, search and rescue operations have been completed in Zaporizhzhia at the site of a Russian strike on a residential building that occurred on October 10. The attack killed 20 people, including four children, and injured 17 others.

On the night of October 11, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 116 strike drones from five directions. Air defense forces destroyed and intercepted most of the enemy targets, but hits were recorded at several locations.

Over the past 24 hours, units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Unmanned Systems Forces struck 2,370 enemy targets. Among them were 619 Russian servicemen. This result ranks as the second-highest number of targets struck in the entire history of the Unmanned Systems Forces.

On the night of October 9, 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out strikes on targets within the territory of the Russian Federation. Specifically, near the settlement of Dalne Konstantinovo-5 in the Nizhny Novgorod region, a facility belonging to a branch of JSC “Center for the Operation of Ground-Based Space Infrastructure Facilities” (TSENKI)—the V. P. Barmin Research Institute of Launch Complexes—was struck.

In addition, Ukrainian forces struck Russian oil refineries in Omsk and Ukhta, as well as another data center.

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