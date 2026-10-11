Russians launched missile strikes on the suburbs of Kharkiv; there are fatalities and injuries

Three people were killed and nine others were injured as a result of a Russian missile strike on the outskirts of Kharkiv. Details regarding the circumstances of the attack and the condition of the victims have not yet been specified.

Oleg Synyegubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, reported this on Telegram.

“According to preliminary information, the strike occurred near a grocery store. Six people were injured, including a child. All necessary medical assistance is being provided,” the message reads.

All emergency services are operating on high alert.

“Three people were killed. Seven were injured, including a child. Emergency medical teams are providing all necessary assistance,” Synyegubov later added.

A fire is also raging at the crash site. Five cars are on fire.

As Sinyegubov reported at 8:18 p.m., two more people required medical assistance in a suburb of Kharkiv.

“As of now, the number of casualties has reached nine people, including two children,” wrote the head of the Regional Military Administration.

Earlier, Russia struck Kharkiv with KAB bombs, resulting in one fatality and several injuries.

On October 11, in the Bohodukhiv district of the Kharkiv region, Russian forces attacked a truck belonging to an agricultural enterprise with a drone. The driver was killed in the strike.

Russia also attacked Kharkiv and nine other settlements in the region, resulting in casualties.

As a reminder, search and rescue operations have been completed in Zaporizhzhia at the site of a Russian strike on a residential building that occurred on October 10. The attack killed 20 people, including four children, and injured 17 others.

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