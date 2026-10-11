Von der Leyen supported Ukraine's initiative for an energy truce

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen supported Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s call to halt attacks on energy and food infrastructure. At the same time, she announced plans to provide Ukraine with additional funding for the purchase of drones and missiles as early as next week.

This was reported by the European Commission’s press service following a phone call between the two leaders.

“I fully supported President Zelenskyy’s call for a ceasefire, which would protect global food supplies and energy infrastructure in Ukraine and Russia,” von der Leyen said after the conversation.

She emphasized that the war has entered a “new, darker phase,” as Russia, losing the initiative on the battlefield, is intensifying attacks on civilian targets deep behind enemy lines.

The European Commission president also expressed full solidarity with the Ukrainian people and announced a series of important steps by the European Union. In particular, the issue of Ukraine will be central to this week’s European Council meeting. Leaders will discuss Kyiv’s financial needs for the coming year and the mobilization of new international support, she said.

In addition, the EU will provide additional funding this week for the purchase of drones and missiles to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense and protect its airspace, the press service reported.

The European Union is also preparing to open two more clusters of negotiation chapters regarding Ukraine’s membership, which confirms real progress in European integration, the statement said.

Source: European Commission press service

Earlier, Zelenskyy discussed an energy truce with the leaders of Canada, Finland, and NATO.

Zelenskyy emphasized Ukraine’s readiness to support measures aimed at reducing tensions, protecting people, and achieving lasting peace.

Prior to this, Zelenskyy responded to Trump’s statement regarding an energy truce with Russia.

Earlier, Trump announced the start of an energy truce between Ukraine and Russia.

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