Russian airstrikes on Sloviansk and the Kramatorsk community injured nine people

On October 11, Russian troops attacked Sloviansk with three FAB-250 aerial bombs, injuring seven civilians. Two more people were wounded in a strike on the village of Yasnogorka in the Kramatorsk community.

The Donetsk Regional Prosecutor’s Office reported this on Telegram.

“On October 11, 2026, at 9:45 a.m., occupying forces attacked Sloviansk with three FAB-250 bombs launched from a UMPK. The strikes hit a densely populated residential area,” the statement reads.

It is reported that seven civilians are currently known to have been injured: five women (aged 28, 52, 53, 72, and 76) and two men aged 25 and 80. They were diagnosed with closed head injuries, concussions, lacerations, and contusions.

According to the regional prosecutor’s office, nine apartment buildings and a store were partially destroyed or damaged in the epicenters of the strikes.

The full extent of the damage caused by the Russian attack is still being assessed.

The occupying forces also struck the village of Yasnogirka in the Kramatorsk community. A 55-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man were injured. Specifically, they sustained blast injuries and shrapnel wounds.

Under the procedural guidance of the Sloviansk and Kramatorsk District Prosecutor’s Offices, pretrial investigations have been launched in criminal proceedings regarding war crimes (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Source: Donetsk Regional Prosecutor’s Office

On October 11, in the Bohodukhiv district of the Kharkiv region, Russian troops attacked a truck belonging to an agricultural enterprise with a drone. The driver was killed in the strike.

Earlier, Russia attacked Kharkiv and nine settlements in the region; there are casualties.

As a reminder, search and rescue operations have been completed in Zaporizhzhia at the site of a Russian strike on a residential building that occurred on October 10. The attack killed 20 people, including four children, and injured 17 others.

On the night of October 11, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 116 strike drones from five directions. Air defense forces destroyed and intercepted most of the enemy targets, but hits were recorded at several locations.

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