A trial has begun in Izhevsk, Russia, against Ksenia Graschenkova, the former director of procurement and logistics at the Kalashnikov Concern. According to investigators, the official, together with accomplices, organized the supply of substandard components from China for 5.45-mm AK-12 assault rifles as part of a state defense contract, passing them off as Russian-made products.

The group’s losses from the scheme, which had been operating since 2023, are estimated at 37.8 million Russian rubles (approximately $390,000). Grashchenkova is charged with abuse of authority in the execution of a state defense contract, resulting in serious consequences (5 to 10 years in prison).

Source: “Kommersant”

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