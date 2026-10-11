Russian occupation forces carried out an airstrike using guided bombs (KABs) on a residential area in the Nemyshlyanskyi district of Kharkiv. A 35-year-old woman was killed in the attack, and at least three people were injured. Two private homes were also destroyed, and about 15 more homes were damaged.

According to him, the strike was recorded on the grounds of a service station located next to the private homes. A fire broke out at the site of the strike, and nearby homes were damaged.

“There’s a fire at the impact site… The strike hit a service station next to private homes, some of which were damaged. Reports of casualties are coming in—their number and condition are being verified,” Terekhov wrote.

The mayor later clarified that at least three people were injured as a result of the airstrike. According to him, two private homes were completely destroyed, and about 15 others were damaged by the blast wave.

“At this moment, we know of three casualties. There is also information about two private homes that were completely destroyed, and about 15 more were damaged by the blast wave,” the mayor of Kharkiv reported.

During rescue operations, a woman was pulled from the rubble of a building damaged by a Russian airstrike. However, despite the efforts of medical personnel, she could not be saved.

Ihor Terekhov clarified that the victim was 35 years old.

“According to updated information, the person who was rescued from the rubble of the destroyed building was a 35-year-old woman. Unfortunately, despite all the efforts of medical personnel, she died from her injuries,” the mayor wrote.

A Russian airstrike on the Nemyshlyanskyi district of Kharkiv resulted in one fatality, at least three injuries, and the destruction of residential buildings. Details regarding the consequences of the attack were still being confirmed.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported on the consequences of the Russian strike on his Telegram channel.

On October 11, in the Bohodukhiv district of the Kharkiv region, Russian forces attacked a truck belonging to an agricultural enterprise with a drone. The driver was killed in the strike.

Earlier, Russia attacked Kharkiv and nine other settlements in the region, resulting in casualties.

As a reminder, search and rescue operations have concluded in Zaporizhzhia at the site of a Russian strike on a residential building that occurred on October 10. The attack killed 20 people, including four children, and injured 17 others.

On the night of October 11, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 116 strike drones from five directions. Air defense forces destroyed and intercepted most of the enemy targets, though hits were recorded at several locations.

Over the past 24 hours, units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Unmanned Systems Forces struck 2,370 enemy targets. Among them were 619 Russian servicemen. This result ranks as the second-highest number of targets struck in the entire history of the Unmanned Systems Forces.

On the night of October 9, 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out strikes on targets within the territory of the Russian Federation. Specifically, near the settlement of Dalne Konstantinovo-5 in the Nizhny Novgorod region, a facility belonging to a branch of JSC “Center for the Operation of Ground-Based Space Infrastructure Facilities” (TSENKI)—the V. P. Barmin Research Institute of Launch Complexes—was struck.

In addition, Ukrainian forces struck Russian oil refineries in Omsk and Ukhta, as well as another data center.

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