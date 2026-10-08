The occupiers have changed their tactics for KAB strikes on Zaporizhzhia

Russian aircraft have recently begun striking Zaporizhzhia more frequently, in particular by launching combined strikes with KAB bombs and drones against bridge crossings.

Mykhailo Semikin, acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported that attacks on bridges have been ongoing for the third consecutive day. According to him, it is possible to protect such structures, but this requires additional reinforcement of air defense systems.

Semikin noted that the Russians are changing the launch directions of their guided bombs in an attempt to bypass Ukrainian electronic warfare systems. In addition, some guided bombs are being equipped with jet engines, which increase their range and speed.

Source: Ukrinform

Following the Russian Federation’s strike on the warehouse, the Ranok publishing house is urgently reprinting the destroyed textbooks.

In Kyiv, a Russian shelling damaged the logistics center of the “Ranok” publishing house.

In Russia, the massive attack on Ukraine was cynically called a “retaliatory strike.”

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