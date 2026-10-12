On October 12, Russian troops attacked Vinnytsia, damaging a civilian infrastructure facility. Relevant agencies are currently working at the site of the strike to assess the consequences of the Russian attack.

According to preliminary information, one of the city’s civilian facilities was hit. However, its purpose and location have not yet been specified. After the strike, relevant services began working at the scene.

This was reported with reference to the Vinnytsia Regional State Administration.

A jet-powered drone was flying toward Vinnytsia—an explosion was heard.

As a reminder, over the past 24 hours, Russian invaders suffered 1,520 casualties. Additionally, one tank, five armored combat vehicles, and 73 artillery systems were destroyed.

Occupied Donetsk and a significant portion of the region’s territory temporarily seized by Russian terrorists were left without power on September 18.

On the night of Saturday, September 19, the Russian terrorist army struck Pavlohrad. A fire has been reported.

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