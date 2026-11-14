Over the past 24 hours, there were 54 combat engagements on the front lines — General Staff

As of November 14, 2026, Russian forces had carried out 61 airstrikes and dropped 188 guided bombs. The occupiers also deployed 5,230 kamikaze drones and carried out 1,544 shelling attacks on populated areas and Ukrainian military positions.

On November 14, 54 combat engagements took place on the front lines. Defense forces are halting the Russian invaders, depleting their combat potential, and delivering effective firepower across all sections of the front line. This information comes from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The situation is most intense in the Pokrovsk direction. The enemy is suffering significant losses—over the past 24 hours, 37 occupiers were killed and ten were wounded. Four vehicles, ten special-purpose vehicles, one UAV command post, and 60 enemy shelters were destroyed. Eleven vehicles, six artillery pieces, one special equipment unit, three UAV command posts, and 162 enemy shelters were damaged. A total of 279 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or neutralized.

Situation in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk Directions

The occupiers carried out two airstrikes using three guided bombs and fired on the positions of our troops and populated areas 30 times, one of which involved the use of multiple-launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction

The enemy attacked the positions of our units twice in the areas of Okhrimivka and Mykolaivka.

In the Kupiansk direction

The enemy did not carry out any assault operations.

Situation in the Lyman sector

Four attempts by the invaders to advance toward Novoye, Zelenaya Dolina, Kolodyaziv, and Lyman were repelled.

In the Sloviansk sector

Defense forces repelled three attempts by the invaders to advance in the areas of Ozerny, Piskunivka, and Kryva Luka. Fighting continues.

Situation in the Kramatorsk sector

The enemy made no attempts to improve its position.

On the Kostiantynivka front

Defense forces repelled nine enemy assaults in the Kostyantynivka area and toward Rusyn Yar, Kuchero Yar, Novomykolaivka, and Vilne.

Situation in the Pokrovsk sector

The enemy carried out 15 attacks. The occupiers attempted to advance near Dobropillia, Novohryshyne, Vasylivka, Serhiivka, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka, and Filiia.

On the Oleksandrivka front

The enemy launched two assaults toward Zelenyi Hai and Ternove.

Situation in the Huliaipole sector

Defense forces repelled four enemy attacks toward Rizdvyanka and Yegorivka.

On the Orikhiv sector

The occupiers did not carry out any assaults.

Situation in the Dnipro sector

The enemy did not carry out any assault operations.

Source: General Staff

The military refuted Russia’s claims that it had captured Voskresenka in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Over the past 24 hours, 33 of the occupiers’ artillery systems were destroyed.

Over the past day, Russian occupiers attempted to break through 47 times in the Pokrovsk direction.

Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region remains under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, despite statements by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin about the alleged occupation of the city.

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